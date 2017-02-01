Michael Powers joins HNTB as rail program manager

HNTB Corporation has hired Michael Powers as rail program manager. He will work out of the consulting firm’s Arlington, Va., office.

Under his new role, Powers is tasked with providing program management services, such as strategic planning and alternative delivery, for transit clients.

Bringing three decades of industry experience to HNTB, Powers focuses on major transit project delivery, specifically design-build delivery and procurement. Representatives say he was “instrumental” in aiding the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) during its initial design-build project. He most recently managed a design-build procurement package for a new WMATA station, as well.

“As rail transit plays an increasingly pivotal role in mobility for our region’s transportation network, Mike’s experience will support our clients’ goals to develop a fully integrated multimodal system for travel,” said Nick Antonucci, PE, mid-Atlantic district leader and vice president. “His understanding of design-build delivery opens doors to important rail projects that would not happen with traditional models.”

Powers has previously served as a senior program and project manager for another consulting firm. His experience with the mid-Atlantic includes accessibility improvements to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, L’Enfant Promenade Urban Planning Study and Environmental Assessment for the Federal Highway Administration’s Eastern Federal Lands Highway Division.

He has also been involved in infrastructure and facility improvements through design-build services for WMATA valued at more than $800 million, including the Metro Transit Police Department’s District II Headquarters.

Powers is an alumnus of Purdue University, where he earned his Bachelor of Science in landscape architecture.