Tuesday, September 12, 2017

MRT Holdings launches two new products

MRT Holdings has introduced two new systems designed to help freight railroads and transit agencies improve track geometry inspection operations and work-zone sign management.

The company says its new Track Geometry System will allow customers to take control of their inspection processes through a simple, cost-effective platform designed for mass deployment on any vehicle. The system features modular hardware, wireless sensors and a modern software utility, all of which the company says will make it easier to perform inspections and automatically transmit reports to a back-office utility. The system utilizes inertial guidance technology, eliminating the need for bulky sensors inside the vehicles. The Track Geometry System is uses a wireless tablet to simply its interface.

The company's Remote Sign System is a two-piece product used to reflect work zones or other protected areas of track. The system frees users from having to manually raise and lower signs on a daily basis. Additionally, users can monitor the real-time status of all deployed signs remotely through a web-based utility.

MRT Holdings is a new company presented at Railway Interchange 2017 and APTA EXPO 2017 by rail technology supplier Metrom Rail.

 

