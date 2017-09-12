MRT Holdings launches two new products

MRT Holdings has introduced two new systems designed to help freight railroads and transit agencies improve track geometry inspection operations and work-zone sign management.

The company says its new Track Geometry System will allow customers to take control of their inspection processes through a simple, cost-effective platform designed for mass deployment on any vehicle. The system features modular hardware, wireless sensors and a modern software utility, all of which the company says will make it easier to perform inspections and automatically transmit reports to a back-office utility. The system utilizes inertial guidance technology, eliminating the need for bulky sensors inside the vehicles. The Track Geometry System is uses a wireless tablet to simply its interface.

The company's Remote Sign System is a two-piece product used to reflect work zones or other protected areas of track. The system frees users from having to manually raise and lower signs on a daily basis. Additionally, users can monitor the real-time status of all deployed signs remotely through a web-based utility.

MRT Holdings is a new company presented at Railway Interchange 2017 and APTA EXPO 2017 by rail technology supplier Metrom Rail.