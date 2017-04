National Safety Council recognized TKDA for completing more than 3 million work hours without an occupational injury or illness resulting in days away from work.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration estimates that nationwide, on-the-job accidents and injuries cost U.S. companies $170 billion annually.

"We recognize that a company safety program involving employees, supervisors, and managers is a significant leadership commitment," said Julie Tufte, TKDA's safety manager. "At TKDA, our main goal is for all employees to go home safely, each and every day."