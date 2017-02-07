PANYNJ issues preliminary engineering RFP for LaGuardia AirTrain

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (PANYNJ) has issued a Request for Proposals for preliminary engineering and other planning work for a new AirTrain connection to LaGuardia Airport.

The planned AirTrain is part of the modernization and transportation of LaGuardia. With the AirTrain, the airport would be less than 30 minutes away from Midtown Manhattan with a 15-minute Long Island Rail Road ride between midtown and Willets Point and a six-minute AirTrain ride to LaGuardia.

The New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has already begun preliminary engineering on a new Willets Point complex that will include a new LIRR station and new 7- line subway station. The new AirTrain station at Willets Point will be integrated with the construction of the two new MTA stations into a new complex that will create a seamless transfer for passengers with luggage between the new LIRR and 7-line subway stations, and the new LaGuardia AirTrain station.

The winning team will carry out three components during preliminary engineering work that include:

Construction of up to two new AirTrain stations at the new terminal buildings at the airport;

Construction of an AirTrain station at Willets Point;

Construction related to the "right-of-way" for the train from the airport to Willets Point.

The Request for Proposals is open to all qualified firms and is due in four weeks.

"The millions of passengers who travel through LaGuardia each year deserve a convenient and reliable mass transit option that connects this key transportation hub to the heart of Manhattan," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "We are transforming LaGuardia into a world-class transportation gateway, and an essential piece of the puzzle is ensuring rail mass transit access to the airport. With this action, we're taking the next major step toward making this a reality."

The governor's office notes that by 2030, the number of passengers at LaGuardia is expected to increase by more than 6 million passengers annually and the AirTrain is a key pillar of the airport's strategy to accommodate this growth.

The winning firm will also conduct a detailed ridership analysis and begin analyzing public-private partnerships and other financing options to identify the most advantageous financing plan for the AirTrain. This process will also determine how best to consolidate 10 car rental companies at Willets Point, as well as how best to add additional parking options for airport passengers there. The selected consultants will work with additional input from financial and legal advisors. Study results are expected within a year from the contract award date.