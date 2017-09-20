PANYNJ makes Bilich permanent chief security officer

Bilich, a former NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Operations and chief investigator in the Manhattan and Brooklyn District Attorney's Offices, was named acting chief security officer in December 2016. Prior to his service in the Brooklyn and Manhattan District Attorney's Offices, Bilich served 24 years with the New York City Police Department, rising to the rank of deputy commissioner of operations.

"John has a uniquely broad background in leadership positions in law enforcement – at the city level, at the state level, and as lead investigator in major criminal prosecutions," said PANYNJ Executive Director Rick Cotton. "His wide-ranging outside experience coupled with his last two years as second in command in the Port Authority's Security department will bring a strong blend of external perspective, inside understanding of the security issues at stake and proven leadership skills to his new position. Coupled with his long involvement in utilizing computerized statistical tools and other technology based security protocols, John's background is the perfect profile for the Port Authority's Chief Security Officer."