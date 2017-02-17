Peter Gertler returns to HNTB as SVP

HNTB calls Gertler a nationally recognized rail and transit expert who brings three decades of infrastructure leadership to the firm's clients across the country. He previously worked at HNTB from 2004 to 2014 as rail and transit market service leader and principal project manager. During that time, he served as national thought leader and subject matter expert on high-speed and intercity passenger rail, as well as serving in leadership roles for projects with a total construction value of over $100 billion.

"Peter is a transportation and infrastructure expert with extensive global experience leading transportation and infrastructure businesses, projects and programs," said Doug Mann, HNTB corporate development president. "Our clients truly value Peter's proven ability to assist them in solving their most challenging issues. He brings a unique blend of hands-on experience and executive leadership that is rare in our industry."

Prior to re-joining HNTB, Gertler managed global business and strategic development for a technology firm, providing business and technology transformation advisory services to public infrastructure owners, including national governments, and state and local transportation agencies. In this capacity, he served as an industry expert on public transport and led major programs and projects in North America, Europe and the Middle East.

"We are pleased to welcome Peter back to HNTB," said Darlene Gee, HNTB Northern California district leader and vice president. "He is widely known throughout the industry and our region as a proven leader, innovator, strategist and trusted adviser."

He holds a Master of Science in transportation engineering and a Master of Arts in city and regional planning from the University of Pennsylvania, as well as a Bachelor of Arts in political economy from the University of California, Berkley.