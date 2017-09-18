Progress Rail signs Master Development Agreement with Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines technology enables machines to see, understand and assist people. This new, exclusive agreement with Progress Rail will provide the framework to ready the companies' fatigue monitoring solution for commercial use in rail applications.

"Our primary goal is to serve rail customers with valuable rail technologies, products and services to optimize their bottom line," said Progress Rail's Senior Vice President of Marketing and Analytics. "In working with Seeing Machines, we have collectively developed technology to do just that – by monitoring rail operators for alertness, global railways can maximize the efficiency of their rail fleets and help operators arrive home safely."

Under the original agreement, Progress Rail says the companies conducted multiple successful field trails with rail customers, enabling both parties to witness the fatigue monitoring technology in real time. Progress Rail says the trails also allowed the companies to better understand the challenges rail operators face in managing fatigue and distraction.

"We are delighted to be continuing our work with Progress Rail," said Paul Angelatos, senior vice president and general manager fleet, rail and off-road for Seeing Machines. "Having worked closely over the past few years to develop a robust solution for the rail industry, it's very pleasing to see that we are now able to move this commercial partnership to the next stage and start to significantly improve safety and productivity across the rail sector."