Railway Interchange 2017 a record-setter

Organizers for Railway Interchange, North America's largest railway industry exhibition and technical conference, report that the 2017 event, held in Indianapolis Sept. 17-20, posted total registered attendance of 8,150, with a record-breaking 738 exhibitors. There were 1,099 international attendees and 108 international exhibitors representing 46 countries.

Railway Interchange 2017 showcased the latest technology, services, and research by members of the Railway Supply Institute (RSI), the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA), and Railway Systems Suppliers, Inc. (RSSI). Railway Interchange also featured technical presentations and discussions by the American Railway Engineering and Maintenance-of-Way Association (AREMA) and the Coordinated Mechanical Associations (CMA).

"The host organizations of Railway Interchange 2017 are pleased with overall attendance and industry support for the event, which has grown to be the leading North American railway exhibition and technical conference. Our entire AREMA program was very well-received this year," said AREMA Executive Director and CEO Beth Caruso.

RSI President Tom Simpson said, "Our attendees and exhibitors are giving Railway Interchange 2017 good reviews; our goal is to constantly improve upon the experience for participants. Attendance for CMA sessions continues to grow because of the quality speakers and topics represented on their agendas."

REMSA Executive Director David Tennent noted, "Demand for exhibit space has increased from the first Railway Interchange in 2011 to this year's event, underscoring its reputation as the must-attend railway industry exhibition and technical conference in North America."

"Even following on the heels of major hurricanes in Texas and Florida this year, Railway Interchange 2017 was a clear success," added RSSI Executive Director Michael A. Drudy. "Although booth space sales for Railway Interchange 2019 won't begin until October 2018, advance interest is already strong."

The previous Railway Interchange, held in 2015 in Minneapolis with outdoor exhibits, drew more than 9,000 attendees and featured 687 indoor and outdoor exhibitors, with participants from 42 countries, organizers said. Railway Interchange was last held in Indianapolis in 2013; that event drew 7,850 attendees, 657 exhibitors and participants from 40 countries. Railway Interchange 2019 returns to Minneapolis with outdoor exhibits Sept. 22-25, 2019. Dates have been scheduled for 2021 and 2013. For more information, see www.railwayinterchange.org.