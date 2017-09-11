RFP stage closes for Stouffville GO station improvements

The Request for Proposals (RFP) stage has closed for teams to submit their bids to design, build and finance GO Transit station improvements on the Stouffville GO Corridor for the GO Regional Express Rail (RER) program.

The three teams invited to bid include EllisDon Transit Infrastructure, Kenaidan Obayashi Transit Partners and Kiewit-Bird Joint Venture.

The prequalified teams of bidders submitted their proposals for the improvements, which include new pedestrian connections, track upgrades and platform canopies. The project also includes a new grade-separated crossing and railway overpass bridge at Steeles Avenue.

The Stouffville Corridor Stations Improvements project is part of Ontario's CA$21.3 billion (US$17.55 billion) transformation of the GO Transit network from a commuter transit system to a regional rapid transit system. The province of Ontario says the improvements will allow for improved service on the Stouffville GO rail corridor and support the GO RER program, which will provide faster and more frequent GO rail service across the region.

"Metrolinx is pleased to acknowledge the next step towards upgrading Agincourt, Milliken and Unionville GO stations. This is another important milestone that will help transform the GO rail network to provide faster, more frequent and more convenient service to customers in Scarborough and neighboring communities," said Acting President and CEO of Metrolinx Robert Siddall.

Over the next several months, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx will evaluate the proposals, select a preferred proponent and then award the final contract anticipated for early 2018. An independent fairness monitor is overseeing the entire procurement process.