R.J. Corman hosts Rep. Bost for tour of Caseyville Emergency Services facility

U.S. Congressman Mike Bost (R-IL-12) joined representatives from R. J. Corman Railroad Services, LLC, to tour their Caseyville Emergency Services facility, and discuss pressing rail and manufacturing issues with various rail stakeholders.

The National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC) and the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA) jointly coordinated the event. The tour was led by R. J. Corman President Nathan Henderson. The Caseyville, Ill. division has over 40 employees and 50 pieces of heavy machinery. The division provides an array of services to one of the most dense rail network regions in the United States, including emergency response re-rail services, maintenance of way services and small scale rail construction jobs.

Congressman Bost, a member of the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee, focused his remarks on encouraging economic development in southern Illinois, ensuring that the area has a strong, efficient and safe freight rail system. Illinois' 12th district is home to East St. Louis, the third busiest rail hub in the United States.

"As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to support surface transportation programs with certainty and stability to ensure that America's businesses, workers and farmers are able to efficiently and affordably ship their products to consumers in the U.S. and the world," said Congressman Bost.

The rail stakeholder group discussed regulatory initiatives issued by the Surface Transportation Board (STB) on reciprocal switching and commodity regulation. These efforts risk creating major inefficiencies in the national freight network and artificially creating government-mandated price caps. These efforts would lead to reduced capital investment in freight rail, which is critical to supporting high-paying rail construction and supply jobs throughout the U.S.