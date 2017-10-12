RTA Lee-Shaker Station upgrades complete

Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) along with officials of the City of Shaker Heights will participate in a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the newly upgraded Lee-Shaker Station on the authority's Green Line.

The $1.7-million upgrade to the station, located at the intersection of Shaker Boulevard and Lee Road in Shaker Heights, Ohio, took 11 months. Work by Schirmer Construction of North Olmsted included demolition of the existing station and platform, and the construction of a waiting platforms and tactile surfaces, station waiting shelters, new lighting, signage, railings, sidewalks, landscaping and a new safety security system with cameras and emergency call boxes.

A new full-depth track replacement was also installed through the station platform areas. The station is now fully compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The ribbon cutting will take place on October 17 at 10 a.m.