Russ Gehl appointed to NRC Board

The National Railroad Construction & Maintenance Association (NRC) has appointed Russ Gehl, vice president of Sales and Marketing (Maintenance-of-Way), at Holland LP to its Board of Directors.

Gehl has worked in the railroad industry for 15 years in the mechanical, signal and engineering divisions of several supplier companies and has spent the past six years in multiple positions with Holland, initially joining the company as the business development manager and advancing to his current position. Gehl manages a team of 13 that focus on selling contract flash-butt welding, geometry testing, turnkey and thermite welding services for railroad maintenance and track construction.

"NRC and this board have served as valuable resources to the railroad market," said Gehl. "For years, I have personally been looking for more opportunities to give back to the industry, and I am pleased and excited to have this opportunity to serve the railroad contractor community."

"The NRC is thrilled to welcome Russ Gehl to the Board of Directors," said NRC President Chuck Baker in an e-mail announcement to NRC members. "Russ will be a fantastic addition, both personally and also as a representative of Holland."

Holland's customer base includes Class 1 and shortline railroads, transit agencies, and railroad contractors. Holland has more than 250 mobile contractor crews working with more than 20 different customers in North America. In addition to the NRC, Holland is an active member of the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association and GoRail.