SEPTA Releases Proposed FY 2018 Capital Budget

Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) will advance initiatives to renew critical infrastructure, replace aging portions of its fleet, expand capacity for growing ridership and make technology improvements under its proposed Fiscal Year 2018 Capital Budget .

The capital budget funds projects such as bridge and track replacement, reconstruction of stations and other facilities and the purchase of new vehicles. It also focuses on the implementation of new technologies for customers, such as real-time travel alerts. Following public hearings, the Capital Budget plan will go to the SEPTA Board for approval.

The $727.2 million FY 2018 proposal advances SEPTA's "Rebuilding the System" initiative, a comprehensive program to reinvest in the transit network throughout the region. SEPTA embarked on this plan following the passing of Act 89 in November 2013, which provides capital funds for transportation improvements throughout Pennsylvania.

Other initiatives in the coming year include improvements to communications, signal systems, technology, safety and security, parking, substations and power, track and right-of-way and vehicle acquisitions and overhauls.

For more information on projects and other rail market data, visit IRJ Pro.