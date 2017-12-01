Sersa Total Track, Remcan Projects teaming up to expand Canadian service offerings

Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group, Sersa Total Track (STT) is teaming up with rail contractor, Remcan Projects LP in an effort to extend its capabilities, expertise and infrastructure across Canada.

The partnership, which was effective Nov. 10, 2017, provides Remcan with STT's established rail maintenance and renewal operations in central and eastern Canada, which includes the acquisition of maintenance equipment and staff. Remcan will retain STT's location in Mallorytown as a second branch in Ontario in order to manage the new operations and transition key STT employees to the team.

"Our new partnership is bringing together the resources and focus of two of the market leading rail service providers in North America," explains John Thwaites, CEO of Remcan Projects. "This is another progressive step in the growth of Remcan and a great opportunity to work with the Rhomberg Sersa team as we roll out and expand our service offering."

With Remcan deepening and expanding its maintenance-of-way and specialty services, STT will be realigning its service offerings and expanding its fleet of high production equipment to focus on undercutting and grinding services. The company says this approach is directly aligned with the proven success of parent company, Rhomberg Sersa Rail Group, an international railway engineering service provider.

"We look forward to bringing our international expertise and solution-based approach to the North American rail market," adds Michael Match, CEO of Sersa Total Track. "By focusing on what each party does best and working together, Remcan and Sersa will be able to offer a complete turnkey solution to all railway clients across North America."

STT says the partnership positions both companies on a dynamic growth path to jointly deliver significant urban capital rail projects currently planned for the Toronto, Ottawa and Montreal regions.