Tallarico joins WSP | PB

WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff has appointed Fred Tallarico Regional Director of Design-Build for the company's Northeast and Central regions. Tallarico will manage the firm's pursuit and execution of transit, highway and infrastructure projects using alternative delivery methods such as design-build and P3s (public-private partnerships). He is based in New York City.

Tallarico has nearly 30 years of experience with alternative delivery, program, project and operational management. His areas of expertise include strategic planning, design and construction engineering, technical oversight, production management and procurement for large-scale civil works projects including urban freeways, rail transit, utilities/pipeline, aviation and water infrastructure.

Prior to joining WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, Tallarico was Regional Manager of the Alternative Delivery Program at Jacobs Engineering, responsible for pursuit identification, capture planning, contract negotiations and management oversight of alternative delivery projects.

A licensed professional engineer in New York, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas, Tallarico received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Penn State University. He is a member of the American Public Works Association, American Society of Civil Engineers, American Society of Professional Engineers, Design Build Institute of America, and Construction Management Association of America.