TRAM celebrates 35th anniversary

Staff of U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), of U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY), and of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin joined TRAM Construction to celebrate company's 35th anniversary.

TRAM is a family owned and operated railroad contracting company that provides track services and railroad materials for the private and public sectors. The company currently has 25 employees, and has served clients throughout the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States during its 35-year history.

TRAM Founder and President Terry LeMaster gave an overview of the company and the company's current operations. Guests were then led on a walk-through of the facility where TRAM maintains a large inventory of relay rail and other railroad track material. This material is received by rail car at the Garrison, Ky., location, where it is sorted to use for future track projects or processed and sold as piling or scrap to local foundries.

TRAM recently extended its track siding and began leasing a portion of its yard to Koppers. TRAM loads green ties into railcars and transports them to Koppers' plant in Guthrie, Ky. for treatment.