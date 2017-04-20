TransSystems Corp. adds Alistair Sawers as leader of its P3 Advisory Services

Sawers has 23 years of experience in delivering public-private partnership projects and acquisitions. In his previous leadership roles at financial institutions and consulting firms, like Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and EY, Sawers worked on more than 55 projects in 12 different countries. His 23 years of experience in advising public- and private-sector clients, as well acting as investor/lender, will help TranSystems grow its P3 and owner's representative business, initially supporting Los Angeles World Airports with their P3 procurements.

"We are very pleased to have Alistair joining TranSystems and look forward to making his P3 technical and advisory experience and capabilities available to existing and future clients," said Chief Sales and Marketing Officer John Grow.

He is a veteran of the U.K. and U.S. P3 marke,t having lent to the U.K.'s first modern toll road, the M6 Toll, and advised on some of the first shadow toll roads. In the U.S., he advised the public sector on a number of the trendsetting deals, including San Francisco's Presidio Parkway, Port of Oakland Outer Harbor and the Denver area's Northwest Parkway. He has served as a guest lecturer and speaker at numerous transportation industry conferences on the topics of P3s and project financing.