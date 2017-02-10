Trommer to manage transit/rail project development and finance efforts at WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff

Scott E. Trommer has been named a principal with the U.S. Advisory Services division of WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff.

In his new position, Trommer will manage transit and rail project development and finance activities, with responsibility for developing and executing financing strategies for major transportation capital investments.

He has 29 years of experience advising on the issuance of bonds and loans encompassing debt secured by dedicated sales taxes, toll revenues, fare revenues, federal funds, state appropriations, real estate taxes and petroleum fees. Trommer's experience spans from the development of comprehensive financial plans to transaction execution, having advised on the issuance of $25 billion in bonds and loans. He also has significant credit analysis expertise, having served as co-head of transportation ratings for one of the leading rating agencies. Prior to joining WSP | Parsons Brinckerhoff, he was a managing director with a major financial advisory firm where he served some of the nation's largest transit and toll road agencies.

Trommer holds a master's and bachelor's degrees in regional science from the University of Pennsylvania.