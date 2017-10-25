TTCI’s Gonzales joins LRIW board

The League of Railway Industry Women (LRIW) has named Transportation Technology Center, Inc. (TTCI) Executive Director Business Services Kari L. Gonzales to its board of directors.

Ms. Gonzales has neen with TTCI for 15 years, starting as a student intern and joining the company full-time in 2002 after completing her bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines. In 2012, she was selected as an inaugural candidate for TTCI's Railroad Exchange program, and she spent a year on location at BNSF's Dallas/Fort Worth facility as part of the Condition Based Maintenance team. The experience "greatly enhanced her understanding of the railroad business and operations and extended her expertise in wayside inspection systems," TTCI said.

Upon her return to TTCI's Pueblo, Colo. headquarters, Gonzales served as Committee Manager for the AAR's Senior Technical Committee, the Equipment Engineering Committee. She was named Assistant Director, Software Services and Internal Research and Development in 2014. She moved to the Business Office in 2016 after completing her MBA from Regis University.

Currently, Gonzales is responsible for contracts, procurement, documentation, information technology, human resources, and TTCI's Internal Research and Development program. She also has oversight of TTCI's Capital and Indirect budgets.

Formed in 1997, LRIW describes itself as "providing leadership, learning opportunities, and support for the personal and professional growth of women at every level in railroading and railway-related business for the benefit of themselves and their employers."

TTCI is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Association of American Railroads.