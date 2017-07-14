UP consolidates Council Bluffs unit

Union Pacific announced it is consolidating its Council Bluffs Service Unit management with its Twin Cities, North Platte and Chicago service units effective July 15.

Five management positions will be reassigned to other locations as the Omaha-based company continues aligning operations to meet customer demands amid marketplace shifts.

The railroad's transportation, engineering, mechanical, maintenance and other operations-critical elements will remain in place.

Union Pacific in April consolidated its Pocatello Service Unit management with its Portland and Utah service units.

The carrier's rail network extends to 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States.