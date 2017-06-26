UP veteran Tate joins RailPros Field Services

RailPros Field Services, a provider of railroad engineering and field support, has named Terry Tate as Assistant Vice President of Rail Operations. He will focus on the expansion of existing projects and the development of new business ventures.

Tate has more than 35 years of experience in transportation operations management with Union Pacific and Southern Pacific. He most recently served as General Director of Quality Service for UP, providing marketing, sales and business development leadership for the railroad's Western Region.

Tate holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting, Finance and Transportation from the University of Colorado and a Master of Business Administration from Brandman University.

"Terry brings extensive strategic development experience and business acumen to our company," says Johnny Johnson, President of RPFS. "By leveraging these assets, he provides RailPros Field Services with tremendous growth opportunities."

RailPros Field Services offers a railroad support services including design and engineering, project and construction management, roadway workers in charge (RWIC), inspection, project management, and railroad coordination.