USDOT accepting TIGER applications for FY17

USDOT has $500 million available for the discretionary grant program and will be awarded on a competitive basis for projects that will have a significant impact on the nation, a metropolitan area or a region. The FY 2017 Appropriations Act specifies that TIGER Discretionary Grants may not be less than $5 million and not greater than $25 million, except that for projects located in rural areas the minimum TIGER Discretionary Grant size is $1 million.

The selection criteria remain fundamentally the same as previous rounds of the TIGER grants program, but the description of each criterion was updated. Additionally, USDOT notes that the FY 2017 TIGER program will give special consideration to projects that emphasize improved access to reliable, safe and affordable transportation for communities in rural areas.

To provide technical assistance to a broad array of stakeholders, USDOT is hosting a series of webinars during the FY 2017 TIGER grant application process. Webinars on "How to Compete for TIGER Discretionary Grants" will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, Sept. 13 and Tuesday, Sept. 19. To register, please visit the TIGER Webinar Series webpage. Additional webinars will be scheduled and more information posted online.