UTA plans double track for S-Line streetcar

Utah Transportation Authority's (UTA) S-Line streetcar could soon see a double track added to a portion of the line in South Salt Lake.

Salt Lake County Council voted to provide $4.5 million for the project, in hope to move riders every 15 minutes instead of the 20-minute frequency the cars currently run at. UTA says the money from Salt Lake County, along with funds allocated by the federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality program, would be enough to get the project off the ground and provide for at least four years of extra operational and maintenance costs. The total cost of the project is expected to be approximately $6 million.

"We are grateful to the Salt Lake County Council for approving these funds to double track the S-Line, making streetcar service more accessible to everyone traveling in South Salt Lake and Sugar House," said Jerry Benson, UTA president and CEO. "This is such a vibrant area of our community and with development increasing at a fast pace, going to 15 minute frequency should provide increased ridership."

Currently, the system requires one S-Line streetcar to pull onto a side track and stop, while another streetcar moves past it.

UTA say that some approvals still need to be acquired. The transit authority says that with design and utility work, construction could begin in early 2019.