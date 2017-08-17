Watermill Group acquires Cooper & Turner

The company says that Cooper & Turner senior management, including Watermill CEO Tony Brown and Head of Watermill Production David Brown, will remain in their current positions and retain a significant shareholding in the company.

Cooper & Turner has supplied coach screws, track bolts, holding down studs and a comprehensive range of maintenance items to the rail market for more than 100 years. The company has global manufacturing and distribution operations – with facilities in the E.U., China and the U.S.

Watermill says it will apply a strategy-driven approach to support Cooper & Turner's continued growth in the global wind energy, railway, tunneling, oil and gas and structural sectors, as well as across new markets and geographies.

"Cooper & Turner's reputation and track record is virtually unmatched," stated Julia Karol, president and COO, Watermill Group. "We are impressed with the company's unwavering commitment to quality and safety, its high customer service levels, as well as its global manufacturing and distribution footprint. Combining Watermill's strategy-driven approach with Cooper & Turner's highly experienced management team, the company has an exciting opportunity to become the world's first, truly global mission-critical-fastener supplier."