Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad installs cameras on entire fleet

The cameras being installed on the railroad's fleet include twin view forward-facing and rear-facing cameras and two inward-facing cameras. The installation coincides with the National Transportation Safety Board's (NTSB) recommendation letter, which states that inward and outward facing audio and image recorders improve the quality of accident investigations and provide training tools to improve operator safety and compliance.
Friday, September 15, 2017
Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad installs cameras on entire fleetWritten by Maggie Lancaster, assistant editor
Wheeling and Lake Erie Railroad recently began installing Railhead Corporation's new Locomotive Digital Video Recorder HD system.