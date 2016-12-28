Winners of 2016 NRC/RT&S Contractor Safety Awards announced

Recipients of the National Railroad Construction and Maintenance Association (NRC)/RT&S Contractor Safety Awards were announced in a Dec. 27 email, with more than half of contestants earning perfect scores.

Sponsored by Commercial Insurance Associates, the awards aim to recognize NRC Contractor members who have implemented diligent workplace safety initiatives and programs. The NRC email emphasized that each contestant company should be applauded for its efforts to enhance safety in the rail contracting industry and subject itself to “an exhaustive outside review.”

“These companies represent the very best of the NRC and the entire railroad construction and maintenance industry,” the NRC email stated.

The contest saw 25 Platinum Winners, those receiving a perfect score of 100; more than 20 Gold Winners, those earning a score of 80–99 points; and three companies won in the Silver category with 70–79 points. The NRC highlights the scores as a sign “the railroad contracting industry is safe and getting safer.”

“On behalf of the entire NRC Membership, I would like to thank David Armstrong [and] Kevin Brons (Commercial Insurance Associates) for sponsoring this contest and volunteering their time and expertise to coordinate the evaluation of the applications,” wrote Matt Bell, NRC vice president of operations and events.

The 2016 award recipients will be recognized at the upcoming 2017 NRC Conference in Boca Raton, Fla.