WSP USA promotes Arens

In her new position, Arens is responsible for managing the firm's transportation operations in 16 states in the Central region of the U.S.

Since joining WSP USA in 1994, Arens has served as national project operations manager, as well as chief of staff and operations manager for the firm's Central region. She has managed WSP's national traffic engineering technical resource center and has served as a project manager and lead transportation engineer on various projects throughout the Midwest, including the I-75 Modernization Project now under way in Oakland County on behalf of the Michigan Department of Transportation.

A licensed professional engineer in Michigan, California, Colorado, and New Mexico, Arens received M.S. and B.S. degrees in civil engineering from Michigan State University. She is a member of the Institute of Transportation Engineers, Transportation Research Board, the Mackinac Bridge Authority, and the Women's Transportation Seminar.

"Barb Arens is a leader with sustained progressive experience and I look forward to her efforts to strengthen and grow our operations in our Central Region," said Joe Pulicare, President of the U.S. Transportation and Infrastructure Sector of WSP USA.

Among WSP USA's recent Central Region projects are the O'Hare Modernization Program in Chicago; the Cincinnati Bell Connector streetcar; the 96fix project in Wayne County, Michigan; the George Voinovich Bridge in Cleveland; and the TIMED (Transportation Model for Infrastructure Development) program in Louisiana.