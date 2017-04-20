BART kicks off Concord Station plaza construction

BART says the renovations will revitalize the station with a major makeover, including improved pedestrian access, an added bike lane, energy-efficient lighting and an improved "kiss 'n ride" for passenger drop offs.

"Downtown Concord is a vibrant, growing area. It's rapidly becoming a destination for more than just commuters, and these renovations will improve the customer experience and how people connect to our system," said BART Director Joel Keller. "It's a new era for BART, and as we rebuild we want to ensure we're an attractive alternative to driving into the city."

Once complete, BART says the plaza will provide a well-lit, comfortable, tree-lined environment for Concord Station riders, with improved illuminated signage to light riders' way home at night.

The renovations total $3.2 million, with funding from a combination of Prop 1B, Measure J and BART funds. The work is expected to take a year; the project will be finished by summer 2018. BART says approximately 60 parking spaces have been relocated across the street while construction is underway.

Separate from this project, Concord Station is also slated to receive a bike station. The bike station project's budget is $700,000. BART expects construction for that project to be complete by winter 2018.