Caltrain announces San Francisco-area rail-grinding project

Caltrain says it will begin a two-week rail-grinding project in San Francisco on April 26. The project will result in reduced noise impacts for residents living near the right of way and smoother rides for passengers.

The commuter rail service says it will use a rail-mounted, locomotive-sized grinder to restore the shape of the rail to its original configuration. Grinding the rail will allow a better fit between the train wheel and the top of the rails' head.

The work will begin in San Francisco and proceed south to the cities of South San Francisco, San Bruno, Burlingame, San Mateo and San Jose. Crews will work at night between 10 p.m. and 4:30 a.m., when train traffic is reduced. Caltrain estimates the work will only take one or two nights per location, completing the project by May 19.