Canada and Quebec to fund 11 transit projects in Montreal

Rehabilitation projects to rail infrastructure have been included in a funding commitment from the governments of Canada and Quebec to improve the Montréal area's transit system.

Nearly CA$27.9 million (US$21.9 million) will be invested in 11 projects for the Réseau de transport métropolitain (RTM) under the Public Transit Infrastructure Fund. The government of Canada will provide close to CA$15.5 million (US$12.2 million) for these projects and the government of Quebec will contribute almost CA$12.4 million (US$9.7 million). The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain will provide the remaining funding.

"We are delighted with the substantial investments made by the governments of Canada and Quebec on Réseau de transport métropolitain projects. The $27.9 million investment will help us to enhance the performance of the bus transit network, as well as information for riders, modernize and expand overcrowded park and ride areas and rebuild rail infrastructures. The RTM will thus provide South Shore residents with a more modern, efficient transit system," said Raymond Bachant, president and CEO of RTM.

The funding will help cover the reconstruction of a bridge on RTM's Montreal & Ottawa Subdivision, rehabilitation of tracks on the same subdivision, as well as bus and rider assistance improvements.

"I am delighted for the citizens of the Montérégie region and the Montreal metropolitan area that will benefit immensely from the projects supported by these investments. With the help of these initiatives we will promote the maintenance, development and improvement of infrastructure and equipment, that enhances the fluidity of movement and the user experience," said Lucie Charlebois, Quebec Minister for Rehabilitation, Youth Protection, Public Health and Healthy Living and Minister Responsible for the Montérégie Region, on behalf of André Fortin, Minister of Transport, Sustainable Mobility and Transport Electrification.