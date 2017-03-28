CN, Duluth Cargo Connect to establish first intermodal container terminal in Twin Ports

Canadian National (CN) and Duluth Cargo Connect announced a new alliance establishing the first rail-served intermodal container ramp in the Twin Ports of Duluth, Minn. and Superior, Wis.

Duluth Cargo Connect, a working partnership of the Duluth Seaway Port Authority and Lake Superior Warehousing, will operate the rail-served facility at the port's Clure Public Marine Terminal.

Added to Duluth Cargo Connect's existing suite of services, CN's new intermodal service furthers the port terminal's 25-year record of success with stevedoring, cargo handling and warehousing operations.

"By working with CN to establish this Duluth intermodal ramp, Duluth Cargo Connect is helping customers move freight by its shortest and most economical path," said Jonathan Lamb, president of Lake Superior Warehousing. "CN is the only railroad in this market with direct service to East, West and Gulf Coast ports."

Congressman Rick Nolan, a member of the U.S. House Transportation Committee, said the new ramp is an important addition to the Duluth economy. "This partnership and efficient transportation networks mean more imports and exports coming through Duluth, and most importantly, economic stability and good-paying jobs for our region," said Nolan, a member of the House Ports Caucus.

Loaded import containers from ports originating on all three coasts served by CN will arrive in Duluth via CN's rail network. The import containers can be used by Twin Ports exporters as new capacity to ship their goods to world markets. CN and Duluth Cargo Connect will begin serving import and export markets in March.