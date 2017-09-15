CN, Metra to replace track on Rock Island Line

Crews will begin the replacement late Saturday evening, with busses available for riders between 35th Street and LaSalle Street stations. Rock Island trains may be delayed en route due to speed restrictions near the project Saturday evening and on Sunday morning, Sept. 17.

CN workers will replace the tracks at the junction where the two railroads cross each other just south of Metra's 16th Street Tower in Chicago. Four diamonds will be replaced Saturday night into Sunday morning. Metra crews will also replace the drainage underneath this section. The work is being done during the overnight hours to minimize disruption to passenger service.