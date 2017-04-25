CTA announces plans to revitalize Cottage Grove Green Line station

The mayor was joined by U.S. Congressman Bobby Rush, Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. and Chicago Department of Transportation Commissioner (CDOT) Rebekah Scheinfeld. The project is the latest investment on the Green Line by Mayor Emanuel and CTA, and complements the ongoing commercial and residential developments near the station, including the recently announced new 70-unit Woodlawn Station mixed use residential and commercial project next to the station.

The conceptual plan for Cottage Grove proposes visual, architectural and lighting treatments outside of the station to enhance the experience of both CTA customers and pedestrians. Options under consideration include architectural screening and community identifiers along sidewalks and on the 'L' structure. Changes to the station itself could include new canopies and reconfigured stairs.

CTA and CDOT are working to develop a full project scope and estimated budget for the project. Details are expected to be finalized later this year.

The Cottage Grove station is one of the CTA's oldest, built in 1893 as part of the city's first elevated rail line—the South Side 'L' that served the World's Columbian Exposition. The original station was torn down and replaced with current station in 1991. The station serves more than 1,000 customers on an average weekday, with more than 372,000 riders in 2016.