EDA grant to improve rail access to Iowa industrial park

The city of Davenport, Iowa, has received a federal grant to improve rail access to an industrial park and manufacturing facility.

The $2.2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration (EDA) will go toward constructing a new interchange track and rail spur to serve a new manufacturing facility and other businesses located in the Davenport industrial park.

"This project will ensure that the Davenport region remains economically competitive and will provide hundreds of jobs for local residents," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross.

EDA says the project supports both manufacturing and logistics industries and builds on the assets in the industrial park, including an EDA-funded transload facility. EDA explains that the project is essential to the continued success at the industrial park and will support the necessary infrastructure required for the location of a new manufacturing facility.

In September, EDA awarded a $700,000 grant to America's Central Port District, located in Granite City and Madison, Ill., for rail and roadway improvements.