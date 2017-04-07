LACMTA’s Harriet the tunnel boring machine finishes second tunnel

Harriet the tunnel boring machine completed its second mile-long tunnel on April 6. The machine arrived at the Leimert Park Station, marking another milestone for the Los Angeles County Transportation Authority (LACTMA) Crenshaw/LAX Line.

Excavating for the twin tunnels began April 27 of last year. The first tunnel was completed in the fall, and the second tunnel began construction on Nov. 20. The tunnels began at the future Expo/Crenshaw Station at Exposition and Crenshaw boulevards to the Leimert Park Station at Crenshaw and 43rd.

The Crenshaw/LAX Line will run for 8.5 miles between the Green Line and the Expo Line and includes eight new stations serving the communities of Crenshaw, Inglewood, Westchester and LAX. The project is projected to open in the fall of 2019.

A ninth station — separate from this project — will be added at Aviation Boulevard and 96th Street. Crenshaw/LAX Line and Green Line riders will use that station to transfer to a people mover being built by LAX that will serve the airport terminals. The airport is aiming to have the people mover completed by 2023.

