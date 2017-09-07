LIRR continues Ronkonkoma Double Track Project

The Double Track Project is a $387-million infrastructure project, funded over two capital programs that will add a second track to the 18-mile stretch from Farmingdale to Ronkonkoma by the end of 2018. The purpose of the project is to improve train service by allowing for half-hourly, off-peak service in both directions, increased reverse peak service and greater flexibility to minimize the impact of service disruptions along the branch.

LIRR crews will perform track work and crossing renewal from 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 8 to 4 a.m. on Sept. 11, along with switch installation work to be done between Carl's Path Road and Commack Road in Deer Park. From 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 through the late afternoon on Sunday, Sept. 17, workers will install a new switch west of the Deer Park Station, the first of two switches to be installed on the Main Line to create a new universal interlocking in Deer Park. Crews will relocate an existing signal grade crossing hut at Little East Neck Road to the north side of the tracks to make room for the new second track to be on the south side of the existing line.

LIRR says tests will be performed on the grade-crossing equipment at Little East Neck Road through Sunday, Sept. 17. Metropolitan Transportation Authority Police will be at the scene to guide traffic for possible single-lane road closures while the hut is lifted to the north side.

Service change details available here.