LIRR to perform switch replacement as part of double track project

The Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is conducting high-tech rail inspections, switch replacement and other track work between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 19.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) says the double track project will increase track capacity, service frequency and reliability on the Ronkonkoma Branch, as well as spur economic activity, provide hundreds of construction jobs and improve LIRR service to Long Island MacArthur Airport. The double track project will dramatically reduce delays on the LIRR and enable more off-peak service in both directions.

Work on the track will take place between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma between midnight and 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19. Among the work, MTA says switches will be replaced and track inspections will be performed using a specialized diagnostic car fitted with ultrasonic and induction test equipment. The transportation authority says the equipment is designed to detect and repair internal rail defects not readily visible to the eye. Maintenance crews will follow the inspection train in order to conduct any necessary work, including repairs, immediately.