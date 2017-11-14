Metro-North wraps up Port Jervis trackwork

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Metro-North Railroad has announced the completion of improvements along the Port Jervis Line between Port Jervis and Harriman, which began on Sept. 11.

Metro-North crews made several upgrades to the Port Jervis Line and carried out structural repairs at the Moodna and Woodbury Viaducts, as well.

Crews also finished a rock slope remediation project next to the tracks between Port Jervis and Harriman to ensure they were free of loose materials that could fall onto the tracks and cause delays.

Metro-North said crews capitalized on the service outage between Port Jervis and Harriman to install 12,639 wood crossties, 4,571 feet of welded rail and three new switches. Crews also surfaced 7.6 miles of track and completed 19 field welds.

The completion of the work allows buses to end substitute service for weekday, off-peak trains between Port Jervis and Harriman as of Nov. 17. Regular train service on the Port Jervis Line is set to resume Nov. 20.