New MTA 53rd Street R Station is first of 33 to open

"We got the job done quickly and efficiently. Our teams have worked day and night to complete work on this extensively renovated station in just a little over five months," said MTA managing director Ronnie Hakim.

The station is the first of 33 to undergo extensive, accelerated renovations to create new and improved design standards for subway stations and undertake extensive renovations across the city. The new 53 Street station includes countdown clocks at each of its five entrances, enhanced LED lighting, WiFi connectivity, new digital displays throughout the station, USB ports and an upgraded security system. In the fare control area, glass barriers have replaced metal bars, enhancing sightlines and allowing more light to enter the station. A pair of the station's entrances feature new canopies. Other upgrades include wayfinding floor tiles for the visually-impaired, new handrails, stair treads, wall tiles, granite flooring and light rail fixtures.

"Greater investment in our mass transit infrastructure is critically needed across our borough to advance the safety and reliability of service, and today's announcement is a step toward that larger imperative," said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. "It is additionally appreciated that this design enhancement campaign is kicking off in Brooklyn, a borough whose riders deserve some good news."