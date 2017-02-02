New York awards $25 million to rail, port projects

SMS Rail Services was one of 19 recipients of New York freight grants. The company will use the funds to rehabilitate 14 miles of track and sidings.

The state of New York awarded $25 million in grants to 19 rail and port projects through the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program.

"These grants will help strengthen New York's infrastructure, attract new investments, and foster economic growth in communities in every corner of the state," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "A strong, reliable transportation system is critical to supporting safe, efficient travel for both New Yorkers and visitors, and our investments are key to ensuring the long-term resiliency of infrastructure across the state to support economic growth for generations to come."

The grants will support track rehabilitation, capacity expansion, railroad bridge repairs and economic development opportunities. An additional $5.4 million in private and local funding is being leveraged through this state initiative.

The largest grants were awarded in the Capital and Central New York Regions and include $2.6 million to SMS Rail Services, Inc., in Albany County to rehabilitate 14 miles of track and sidings; $2.5 million to PanAm Southern in Rensselaer County to reconfigure and expand tracks at Hoosick Junction; $2.1 million to the Port of Oswego Authority in Oswego County to construct additional tracks and expand cargo handling facilities and $1.6 million to the New York, Susquehanna & Western Railway Corp., in Onondaga County to install four miles of new rail line.

Additional grant recipients include:

Arcade & Attica Railroad Corp., Wyoming County: $1.3 million to rehabilitate a bridge and six miles of track to accommodate heavier rail cars.

Ontario Midland Railroad Corp., Wayne County: $1.6 million to rehabilitate track to accommodate heavier rail cars.

Livonia, Avon & Lakeville Railroad Corp., Livingston County: $1.1 million to rehabilitate yard tracks in Lakeville and Avon.

Falls Road Railroad Co., Inc., Monroe County: $1.1 million to expand a rail-to-truck facility and rehabilitate track between Lockport and Brockport.

Middletown & New Jersey Railroad, LLC, Orange County: $900,000 to rehabilitate track and install Positive Train Control equipment on locomotives.

New York Railroad Corp., Orange County: $630,000 to rehabilitate a bridge over the Delaware River.

Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society, Otsego County: $120,000 to rehabilitate track between Cooperstown and Portlandville.

New York New Jersey Rail, LLC, Kings County: $1.6 million to construct additional tracks within the 65th Street Yard.

Consolidated Rail Corporation, Richmond County: $1.7 million to replace worn rail on the Travis Industrial Track.

Mohawk Adirondack & Northern Railroad Corp., Oneida & Lewis County: $1.18 million to expand the rail-to-truck transload facility in Utica and rehabilitate the rail line to Lyons Falls.

Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Essex County: $1.5 million to rehabilitate passenger cars and locomotives for expanded excursion service.

St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority, St. Lawrence County: $500,000 to reestablish rail access to Benson Mines.

Owego and Harford Railway, Inc., Tioga County: $740,000 to rehabilitate Owego Yard.

Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany and Steuben South Tier Extension Railroad Authority, Cattaraugus County: $1.5 million to improve track and facilities in Olean Yard.

Erie County Industrial Development Agency, Erie County: $360,000 to rehabilitate and improve rail access to Sumitomo Rubber USA facilities.

The state says the Passenger and Freight Rail Assistance Program provides investments that improve and enhance the movement of freight goods and support economic development statewide.