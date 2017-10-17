NYCT incorporating Subway Action Plan into FASTRACK maintenance

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) began an extensive list of maintenance, cleaning and repair work that will be performed during the next two weeks, on the 1, 2 and 3 lines between 34 St-Penn Station and South Ferry/Atlantic Av-Barclays Ctr.

This maintenance is part MTA New York City Transit's FASTRACK program, which returns to stations along the 7 Av line between Midtown Manhattan and Downtown Brooklyn. FASTRACK work will be performed for four consecutive weeknights, from 10:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m., on October 16-19 and again on October 23-26.

MTA says this work is aligned with Phase One of the NYC Subway Action Plan already in place and set to deliver improvements within one year. MTA says it will focus on a better customer experience through increased reliability and capacity, enhanced stations and safety and clear and accurate communication. MTA says Phase One will attack the key drivers of 79 percent of the major incidents causing delays in the system and strategically targets additional personnel and equipment to focus on the critical components of the system that have the highest incidence of failure.

"FASTRACK enables workers to do more in less time because it effectively allows us to consolidate maintenance forces in a concentrated area and perform proactive maintenance," said Senior Vice President for the Department of Subways Wynton Habersham.

Phase One Subway Action Plan components in this FASTRACK include: