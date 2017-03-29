Ontario, Toronto Hydro building battery back-up and emergency power system for Eglinton Crosstown LRT project

Ontario is partnering with Toronto Hydro to build a battery energy storage system for the Eglinton Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line, which will increase the reliability of the line, lower operating costs and reduce emissions.

The power system, which is equivalent to a large battery, will be capable of providing backup and emergency power to the LRT line for up to four hours in the event of a wide-spread power outage, and replaces previous plans for a natural gas facility.

The 19-kilometer (11.8-mile) Crosstown LRT will be completed by 2021 and will connect Mount Dennis in the west with Kennedy Station in the east, with a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) underground tunnel in its central section. Eglinton Crosstown LRT line will include a 10-kilometer (6.2-mile) underground portion between Black Creek Drive and Brentcliffe Road, with 25 stations and stops that will link to bus routes, three subway stations, three GO Transit lines and the Union Pearson Express.

The energy storage system will replace the natural gas-powered backup facility previously proposed, which was to be constructed by Crosslinx Transit Solutions. The system will also provide more environmental and operating cost savings than a natural gas powered facility. It will store energy that is generated during off-peak hours, such as at night, which is cheaper to purchase and produce. This energy is then available to supply energy needs during the day.