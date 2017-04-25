Pennsylvania approves $40 million for freight rail projects

Pennsylvania's State Transportation Commission approved more than $40 million through two state programs to help fund freight rail projects across the state.

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said the funding toward the 34 projects would support an estimated 375 jobs statewide.

"Keeping our extensive rail freight system in good shape is a common-sense way to ensure a sound foundation for the state's economy," said Gov. Wolf. "Pennsylvania is ranked first when it comes to operating railroads and we are committed to working with this vital industry to serve the state's business community and keep our job picture bright."

The $40 million approved includes nine projects funded through the Rail Transportation Assistance Program (RTAP) and 25 projects funded through the Rail Freight Assistance Program (RFAP).

Half of the total amount approved, $20 million, will go to Norfolk Southern to alter bridges by raising overhead clearances or lowering track to accommodate double stack train cars.

Additional large awards include:

Central New York Railroad, $3 million to rehabilitate the Starrucca Viaduct and Bridge.

Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad Co., $1.86 million to rehabilitate about 220 miles of track by rail grinding and replacing more than 2,700 crossties and 35,000 feet of rail.

Wheeling & Lake Erie Railway, LLC, $1,799,000 to install 14 miles of continuous welded rail.

R.J. Corman Railroad Co., Pennsylvania lines, $1,071,485 to rehabilitate 65 miles of track including ties and ballast.

Allegheny Valley Railroad Co., $1,032,168 to rehabilitate the 36th Street Trestle bridge to increase capacity by eliminating weight restrictions.

A full list of RTAP and RFAP awards are available here.