Phoenix City Council approves $50-million agreement with Valley Metro

The Phoenix City Council approved a $50-million agreement with Valley Metro to fund final design and pre-construction activities on an extension to South Central Phoenix.

The five-mile extension will be on Central Avenue between Jefferson Street and Baseline Road. Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton said the city council's approval is another "step toward delivering light rail to South Central Phoenix. That means we are closer to more transient-oriented development projects coming to those neighborhoods, more jobs and more educational opportunities for residents."

The project received an environmental clearance with a Finding of No Significant Impact ruling from the Federal Transit Administration on Jan. 6 of this year. For the project, this ruling accomplished a allowing it to move into final design and remain on schedule with the 2023 opening.

In addition to the final design agreement, council also approved issuing a Request for Proposal (RFP) for a partner to assist city and Valley Metro staff with the South Central Transit Oriented Development (TOD) Grant.

The $2 million federal grant was awarded last October and allows Phoenix and Valley Metro to begin business assistance earlier than previously done. Work will include inventory businesses and property owners along the corridor, assess their concerns and needs and develop a business assistance plan to prepare them for the project's groundbreaking in 2019.