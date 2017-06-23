Friday, June 23, 2017

Skanska selected to perform $150 million in station improvements for NYCT

An NYCT N train arrives at the 30th Avenue Station. An NYCT N train arrives at the 30th Avenue Station. Fletcher6 via Wikimedia Commons

New York City Transit selected Skanska to renovate four subway stations. The contract for the Queens stations is worth $150 million.

Located along the Astoria Line, the renovations for the four elevated transit stations (30th Avenue, Broadway, 36th Avenue and 39th Avenue) include design and construction. New stairs, guard rails, automated fair collection areas, partitions, windscreens, charging stations, canopy improvements and electrical improvements, as well as rehabilitating and strengthening of structural concrete and steel are included in the renovation plans.

Construction began in April 2017 with an estimated completion in the first quarter of 2019.

