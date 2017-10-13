TTC Woodbine Station reopens after upgrades

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) upgrades to its Woodbine Station are complete, following an overhaul to make the station fully accessible.

This latest rehab is a part of TTC's commitment to becoming fully accessible by 2025 under its Easier Access Program. Woodbine and St. Clair West are the latest TTC subway stations to become accessible, making 37 of TTC's 69 subway stations compliant.

"More than half of all TTC stations are now accessible to everyone, regardless of ability," said TTC Chair Josh Colle. "The opening of St Clair West and Woodbine stations demonstrates our ongoing commitment to modernizing the system, making it accessible for all customers."

In addition to new elevators that connect the street level to the subway platform, Woodbine Station now has a second exit/entrance, a repaved bus loop, improved lighting, signage and bicycle parking.

"The TTC recognizes the importance of a transit system that values the diversity of its customers and provides inclusive services," said Advisory Committee on Accessible Transit Chair Debbie Gillespie. "We are proud of the TTC for making transit more accessible and look forward to continuing to improve the system."

Four stations are currently under construction to make them accessible - Coxwell, Dupont, Royal York and St Patrick stations. Elevators at Coxwell Station are scheduled for completion by year's end.