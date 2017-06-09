Union Pacific capital plan includes $24-million investment in Arizona rail infrastructure

Union Pacific announced plans to invest $24 million in its Arizona rail infrastructure as a part of its 2017 $3.1-billion 2017 capital program .

The Class 1 will invest $21 million in railroad track maintenance and $2 million in bridges throughout the state. Key projects include:

$7 million investment in the rail line between Tucson and Nogales to replace 61,839 crossties during a tie replacement project.

$6 million investment in the rail line between Cochise and San Simon to replace 28 miles of concrete crossties and pad.

$3 million investment in the rail line between Casa Grande and Tucson to replace 26,300 crossties during a tie replacement project.

This investment in Arizona is a part of Union Pacific's ongoing investment strategy. The company has invested more than $221 million strengthening Arizona's transportation infrastructure between 2012 to 2016.

