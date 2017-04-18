Union Pacific plans to invest $79 million in Louisiana infrastructure

Union Pacific (UP) is boosting safety and efficiency with an approximately $79 million infrastructure investment in Louisiana this year.

UP's investment plan funds a range of initiatives: $58 million to maintain railroad track and $18 million to maintain bridges in the state. Key projects planned this year include:

•$19 million investment in the rail line between Alexandria and Shreveport to replace 149,125 railroad ties and install 76,150 tons of rock ballast.

•$11 million investment in the rail line between Alexandria and Iowa to replace 90,659 railroad ties and install 35,093 tons of rock ballast.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Louisiana," said Brenda Mainwaring, UP vice president – Public Affairs, Southern Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

This year's planned $79 million capital expenditure in Louisiana is part of an ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, UP invested more than $392 million strengthening Louisiana's transportation infrastructure. The company says it plans to spend $3.1 billion across its network this year. UP has invested $51 billion since 2000, "contributing to a 40-percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame."