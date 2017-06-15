Union Pacific releases $14 million Minnesota infrastructure investment plan

As a part of its $3.1 billion 2017 capital program , Union Pacific says plans to invest $14 million in its Minnesota rail infrastructure.

The Class 1 says it will boost safety and efficiency with its Minnesota infrastructure investment.

Key projects across the state include $13 million to maintain track, bridge and signal projects in the state, with a $9.6-million investment in the rail line between Glenville and St. Paul to replace 76,064 crossties and install 50,661 tons of ballast.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Minnesota," said Donna Kush, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Northern Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

This $14 million capital expenditure is a part of Union Pacific's ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, Union Pacific invested more than $81 million strengthening Minnesota's transportation infrastructure.

Read more about Union Pacific's infrastructure investment plans in New Mexico, Iowa, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Illinois, Missouri, Wyoming, Utah, Oklahoma, Kansas, Oregon, Nevada, Arkansas, Louisiana, Nebraska and California on RT&S.