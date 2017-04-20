Union Pacific to invest $26.8 million in Nevada rail improvements

Union Pacific (UP) plans to invest approximately $26.8 million in Nevada infrastructure in 2017. The investment is part of UP's $3.1-billion capital plan .

The Class 1 says the investment will fund $22.7 million to maintain railroad track and $1.8 million to maintain the state's bridges. Key projects planned include:

• $7.5 million investment in the rail line between Elko and Winnemucca to replace 60,854 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

• $2.2 million investment in the rail line between Floriston, California and Sparks, Nevada, to replace 15,406 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

• $2.1 million investment in the rail line between Verdi and Reno to replace 12,190 railroad ties during a tie replacement project.

"Union Pacific's targeted investments fund projects that strengthen our railroad tracks, increase safety and minimize delays as trains travel through communities across Nevada," said Wes Lujan, Union Pacific vice president – Public Affairs, Western Region. "Maintaining a healthy railroad is the foundation of our ability to serve customers and communities across the state."

UP's planned $26.8 million capital expenditure in Nevada is part their ongoing investment strategy. From 2012 to 2016, the Class 1 invested more than $244 million strengthening Nevada's transportation infrastructure. The company says it has invested $51 billion since 2000, contributing to a 40 percent decrease in derailments during the same time frame.

